Samsung Galaxy A21s

The Galaxy A21s was recently spotted on the database of Bluetooth SIG certification. This time, a render of the device has leaked online.

The render shows the front panel of the upcoming Samsung device. It looks identical to the Galaxy A21. It could be a 6.5-inch display. The volume rockers and power button are likely to be on the right edge of the device.

As per the tipster, the Galaxy A21s will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage.

As per previous reports, the phone could sport a 48MP primary camera on the rear and a 13MP selfie shooter.

Source: Twitter

