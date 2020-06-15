Samsung Galaxy A21s has been teased to launch in India on June 17. It is the successor of Galaxy A21, and was launched recently in Europe. Samsung India took to Twitter to confirm that the device will debut in the country day after tomorrow.
The Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display. It sports a quad-camera setup of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. Further, it runs One UI based on Android 10. The device is likely to launch under Rs 20,000 in India.
Galaxy A21s specifications
|Display
|6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O
20:9 aspect ratio
|Processor
|Octa-core (2.0 GHz)
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB
(Expandable up to 512GB)
|Rear Cameras
|48MP (F/2.0) primary
8MP (F/2.2) ultra-wide
2MP (F/2.4) macro
2MP (F/2.4) depth
|Front Camera
|13MP (F/2.0)
|Battery
|5,000mAh
15W Fast Charging
|Software
|One UI (Android 10)
|Dimensions
|75.3 x 163.6 x 8.9mm
|Weight
|192 grams
|Colors
|Black, Blue, White