Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s has been teased to launch in India on June 17. It is the successor of Galaxy A21, and was launched recently in Europe. Samsung India took to Twitter to confirm that the device will debut in the country day after tomorrow.

The Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display. It sports a quad-camera setup of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. Further, it runs One UI based on Android 10. The device is likely to launch under Rs 20,000 in India.

Galaxy A21s specifications

Display6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O
20:9 aspect ratio
ProcessorOcta-core (2.0 GHz)
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
(Expandable up to 512GB)
Rear Cameras48MP (F/2.0) primary
8MP (F/2.2) ultra-wide
2MP (F/2.4) macro
2MP (F/2.4) depth
Front Camera13MP (F/2.0)
Battery5,000mAh
15W Fast Charging
SoftwareOne UI (Android 10)
Dimensions75.3 x 163.6 x 8.9mm
Weight192 grams
ColorsBlack, Blue, White
