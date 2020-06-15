Samsung Galaxy A21s has been teased to launch in India on June 17. It is the successor of Galaxy A21, and was launched recently in Europe. Samsung India took to Twitter to confirm that the device will debut in the country day after tomorrow.

The Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display. It sports a quad-camera setup of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. Further, it runs One UI based on Android 10. The device is likely to launch under Rs 20,000 in India.

Awesomeness that goes on and on! The new Samsung #GalaxyA21s is coming your way. Follow this space to know more. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/YOuShYFeIF — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 15, 2020

Galaxy A21s specifications