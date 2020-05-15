Samsung has added a new member to its affordable Galaxy A-series lineup, and this one is called Galaxy A21s. Priced at £179.00 (~€200), the Galaxy A21s offers a lot in terms of internal hardware and aesthetics. You get a large 6.5-inch HD+ display with a centrally-positioned punch hole, but do keep in mind that this is not an AMOLED panel.

The Galaxy A21s flaunts the signature 3D hologram finish on its rear panel that we’ve lately seen on a host of premium Galaxy A-series phones. Samsung has packed in a 48MP main camera, while a 13MP snapper is there for selfies and video calls. A fairly large 5,000mAh battery keeps the lights on, while Android 10-based One UI handles things on the software side.

Galaxy A21s specifications

Display 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O

20:9 aspect ratio Processor Octa-core (2.0 GHz) RAM 3GB Storage 32GB

(Expandable up to 512GB) Rear Cameras 48MP (F/2.0) primary

8MP (F/2.2) ultra-wide

2MP (F/2.4) macro

2MP (F/2.4) depth Front Camera 13MP (F/2.0) Battery 5,000mAh

15W Fast Charging Software One UI (Android 10) Dimensions 75.3 x 163.6 x 8.9mm Weight 192 grams Colors Black, Blue, White

Galaxy A21s price and availability

The Galaxy A21s comes in a trio of colors and will go on sale starting June 19 in the UK priced at £179.00 (~€200), but details about its stateside availability are not known yet. Also, those who purchase the phone before December 31 will get six months of free Spotify Premium subscription.

Source: Samsung Newsroom