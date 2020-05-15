Samsung has added a new member to its affordable Galaxy A-series lineup, and this one is called Galaxy A21s. Priced at £179.00 (~€200), the Galaxy A21s offers a lot in terms of internal hardware and aesthetics. You get a large 6.5-inch HD+ display with a centrally-positioned punch hole, but do keep in mind that this is not an AMOLED panel.

The Galaxy A21s flaunts the signature 3D hologram finish on its rear panel that we’ve lately seen on a host of premium Galaxy A-series phones. Samsung has packed in a 48MP main camera, while a 13MP snapper is there for selfies and video calls. A fairly large 5,000mAh battery keeps the lights on, while Android 10-based One UI handles things on the software side.

Galaxy A21s specifications

Display6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O
20:9 aspect ratio
ProcessorOcta-core (2.0 GHz)
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
(Expandable up to 512GB)
Rear Cameras48MP (F/2.0) primary
8MP (F/2.2) ultra-wide
2MP (F/2.4) macro
2MP (F/2.4) depth
Front Camera 13MP (F/2.0)
Battery5,000mAh
15W Fast Charging
SoftwareOne UI (Android 10)
Dimensions75.3 x 163.6 x 8.9mm
Weight192 grams
ColorsBlack, Blue, White

Galaxy A21s price and availability

The Galaxy A21s comes in a trio of colors and will go on sale starting June 19 in the UK priced at £179.00 (~€200), but details about its stateside availability are not known yet. Also, those who purchase the phone before December 31 will get six months of free Spotify Premium subscription.

Source: Samsung Newsroom

