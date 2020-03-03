Samsung apparently can’t keep its phones from being leaked before their official debut, be it flagships or mid-range devices. The latest Samsung phone to surface online prior to its launch is the Galaxy A21, and it will reportedly hit the shelves in the U.S. soon.



The alleged leaked render of the Galaxy A21 shows a quad rear camera setup. While the resolution of each sensor is not known, it will most likely include a regular RGB sensor, a wide-angle camera, a macro lens, and a depth sensor.

Over at the front, the Galaxy A21 can be seen sporting a hole-punch housing a single selfie camera and a thick chin at the bottom. It will reportedly be powered by the Exynos 7904 chipset, ticking alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Source: Android Headlines