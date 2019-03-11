This is the battery of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A20e

We know to expect the Samsung Galaxy A10, A20, and A30 sometime soon. While there’s no official information out there on the specs of the upcoming phones, reports, rumors, and benchmarks suggest some of the internals. These include the possibility of an octa-core Exynos 7885 processor, 3GB of RAM for the Galaxy A20, as well as One UI on top of Android 9 Pie as the OS.

Last week we’ve heard about the first phone, aside from the Galaxy S10e, to wear the “e” in its name: the Galaxy A20e. It is coming to the UK, that’s been unofficially confirmed by a landing page on Samsung’s website.

A report from the Netherlands anticipates the battery size of this upcoming Galaxy A20e. 3,000mAh, as seen in the image below, which was allegedly posted on a Korean website. That’s typical capacity, which means 2,920mAh rated capacity.

We’re not quite certain of the rest of the specs, and we don’t know what the difference between the Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A20e will be. We’ll definitely let you know as soon as we hear more details.