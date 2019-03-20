Samsung Galaxy A20, Galaxy A40 official in Europe

Samsung has scheduled an April 10 event and its teaser image suggests we might be seeing three new devices. The Galaxy A90 and the Galaxy A40 were rumored to be part of the event, but it looks like the latter is already official in the Netherlands. Additionally, the Galaxy A20 was also announced in Russia, where it became official next to the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30, introduced officially last month.

Let’s start with the Galaxy A40 (image above). Black, blue, coral and white color options are listed on Dutch website Belsimpel. The phones are up for pre-order at €249,00 (around $282), and they bring a 5.9-inch Super AMOLED Infinity U panel with Full HD+ resolution. That U-shaped notch is home to a 25MP front-facing camera, and the back features a dual-camera setup of is 16 MP + 5 MP. Powered by the Exynos 7885 chip, the Galaxy A40 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, with a microSD expansion capability.

The Galaxy A20 (image below) packs a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity V panel with HD+ (720×1560) resolution. It is powered by the Exynos 7884, helped by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The camera on the front notch is an 8MP unit, while the back has a duo of 13MP and 5MP shooters. Everything is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. In Russia, the Galaxy A20 goes for RUB13,990 (roughly €190 or $215), but there is no word on availability for other regions.

If you think there are too many Galaxies, you’re not alone. Samsung is pumping out smartphones in its attempt to solidify its position on the mid-range smartphone market.