Let's see how the new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G compares to the likes of the Moto G Stylus (2022) and OnePlus Nord N20 5G.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A14 5G smartphone last week at CES 2023. Priced at $199, this new device is a great choice for those looking for an affordable 5G smartphone. In this comparison guide, let's take a look at what the Samsung Galaxy A14 has to offer and see how it compares to other affordable 5G devices on the market. To begin, let's see how the specs of the Galaxy A14 compare with the Moto G Stylus (2022) and OnePlus Nord N20 5G, which are also available at similar prices.

Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Moto G Stylus (2022) vs OnePlus Nord N20: Specs Comparison

Category Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Moto G Stylus (2022) OnePlus Nord N20 5G Operating System Android 13 (One UI 5) Android 11 Android 12 Display 6.6-inch, PLS LCD, 1080 x 2400, 90Hz 6.8-inch, IPS LCD, 2460x1080, 90Hz 6.43-inch, AMOLED, 2400x1080, 60Hz Processor Exynos 1330 (US) / MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Europe) MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Memory 4GB, 6GB 6GB 6GB Storage Up to 128GB 128GB 128GB Expandable Storage Yes Yes Yes Rear Cameras Primary: 50 MP, f/1.8, wide, PDAF

Depth: 2 MP, f/2.4

Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4 Primary: 50 MP, f/1.9, wide, PDAF

Ultra-wide: 8 MP, ƒ/2.2, 118-degree FoV

Macro: 2 MP, f/2.2 Primary: 64 MP, f/1.8, wide, PDAF

Depth: 2 MP, f/2.4

Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4 Front Camera 13 MP 16 MP 16 MP Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, No 5G 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Battery 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh 4,500 mAh Charging 15W wired 10W wired 33W wired Ports USB-C USB-C USB-C Security Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Under-display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Colors Black, Light Green, Dark Red, Silver Twilight Blue, Metallic Rose Blue Price $199 $224 $229

All three smartphones feature a plastic build, as expected, but the Moto G Stylus (2022) stands out for its slightly more durable construction thanks to its water-repellent coating. When comparing size and dimensions, all three smartphones have comparable measurements. However, the OnePlus Nord N20 stands out as the lightest of the three, weighing in at just 173 grams, while the Galaxy A14 and Moto G Stylus weigh 202 grams and 216 grams, respectively.

When it comes to the display, all three smartphones offer large screens of 6+ inches: the OnePlus Nord N20 has a 6.43-inch display, the Samsung Galaxy A14 has a 6.6-inch display, and the Moto G Stylus boasts the largest display of the three at 6.8 inches. Notable differences become apparent when we take a closer look at the screen technologies of these smartphones.

Both the Moto G Stylus and Samsung Galaxy A14 feature an LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the OnePlus Nord N20 boasts an AMOLED screen, which provides better screen technology, but with a limited refresh rate of 60Hz. In addition, the OnePlus Nord N20 features an under-display optical fingerprint scanner, whereas the other two smartphones rely on a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Finally, as its name implies, the Moto G Stylus features a built-in stylus that can be used for various tasks such as taking notes, editing photos, and more. This is a standout feature that is not present on the other two smartphones.

When it comes to camera setup, all three smartphones have a triple-camera setup with a high-megapixel primary camera. The Samsung Galaxy A14 boasts a 50MP primary camera (f/1.8), the Moto G Stylus also features a 50MP primary camera (f/1.9), and the OnePlus Nord N20 has a 64MP primary camera (f/1.8). All three smartphones also offer a 2 MP depth sensor.

However, if you are seeking an ultra-wide camera on your smartphone, you would have to go for the Moto G Stylus as it is the only one out of the three that has an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A14 and OnePlus Nord N20 both have a 2MP macro lens as their third sensor. It's also worth noting that both Nord N20 and Moto G Stylus offer a 16MP selfie camera, while the Samsung Galaxy A14 relies on a 13MP front camera.

When it comes to the performance of the three smartphones, there are some differentiating factors. Samsung, in the typical Samsung fashion, has introduced different variants of the Galaxy A14 in the US and Europe. The European version of the Galaxy A14 features the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, while the US variant features the company's own Exynos 1330 chip.

While no official information is available about the Exynos 1330, some reports suggest that it features two ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores clocked at 2GHz, which should offer good performance. However, without official confirmation, it is hard to know how the SoC performs in real-world usage. The Dimensity 700 also offers a similar architecture. It features two ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores clocked at 2GHz.

The Moto G Stylus is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88, which includes two 2GHz Cortex-A75 cores and six 1.8GHz Cortex-A55 cores, whereas the OnePlus Nord N20 is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset, which includes two Cortex A78 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six 1.7GHz Cortex-A55 cores. It's important to keep in mind, however, that both these smartphones are budget-friendly and may not deliver top-notch performance, particularly in the long run.

There are some significant differences when it comes to the operating system and wireless connectivity. Only the Samsung Galaxy A14 runs on the latest version of Android, which is Android 13, whereas the OnePlus Nord N20 runs on Android 12 and the Moto G Stylus runs on the older Android 11. Additionally, it's noteworthy that the Moto G Stylus does not support 5G connectivity.

Lastly, with regards to battery and charging, the OnePlus Nord N20 boasts the fastest charging at 33W but has the smallest battery of 4,500mAh. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A14 and Moto G Stylus both come with a 5,000mAh battery. However, the Galaxy smartphone offers faster charging of 15W, while the Moto G Stylus provides only 10W charging. None of the smartphones in this comparison offer wireless charging, as expected.

In conclusion, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G appears to be a solid choice if you're searching for a budget-friendly Android smartphone. What are your thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy A14? Will you be purchasing this device when it launches later this month? Drop a comment down below and let us know!

