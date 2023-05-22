Whenever you get a new phone, there's one extra thing you have to get—a case to protect your device. After all, the last thing you want is to have to take in your phone for repairs just days after buying it.

If you recently purchased a Samsung Galaxy A14 or a Samsung Galaxy A54, Poetic has some fantastic cases that will cover your phone perfectly.

Poetic cases for Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Poetic Revolution Case for the Galaxy A14 5G

Poetic Revolution for the Galaxy A14 The Poetic Revolution case for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their phone protected. This case features raised edges on the front hard frame for extra screen protection against drops.Furthermore, the built-in screen protector makes it so that you don't even need to get a separate one unless you want to. There is also a built-in pull-out kickstand that allows for hands-free viewing in portrait or landscape mode. $16 USD at Amazon

Poetic Guardian Case Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Poetic Guardian for the Galaxy A14 If you're looking for a top-of-the-line protective case for your Samsung Galaxy A14, look no further than this Poetic Guardian Series Case. This rugged clear case provides all-around protection for your device, with a built-in screen protector, clear polycarbonate back, and TPU lining and bumpers.The shock-absorbing impact-resistant TPU lining around the polycarbonate case provides bumper protection for the corners while enhancing grip to prevent sliding. Whether you're a fan of built-in screen protectors or prefer to use your own tempered glass, Poetic has you covered with an extra front frame included in every package. $16 USD at Amazon

Poetic cases for Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Poetic

Poetic Neon for the Galaxy A54 5G

Poetic Neon for the Galaxy A54 If you're looking for a stylish phone case that also provides superior protection for your Samsung Galaxy A54, look no further than the Poetic Neon Series Case. Designed with a neon orange accent and a slim yet rugged design, this case is perfect for both men and women who want their phone to stand out while still being well-protected.The Poetic Neon Series Case features dual-layer protection, with flexible TPE and hard PC materials that can absorb impacts and prevent scratches and dings. Additionally, this case has an anti-slip back pattern that keeps your phone from sliding around on smooth surfaces, and it's wireless charging compatible for added convenience. $14 USD at Amazon

Poetic Guardian for the Galaxy A54 5G

Poetic Guardian (Galaxy A54) The Poetic Guardian Case for the Samsung Galaxy A54 is an excellent choice for those who want full protection for their smartphone. Featuring a military-grade drop-tested design, this solid case will keep your device safe from all angles.The extra raised lips and corners provide additional protection to the front frame, ensuring the screen remains intact even if the phone is dropped. The case even includes a built-in screen protector with a FingerPrint stamp, although you'll need to make sure there aren't any air bubbles between them. $16 USD at Amazon

Poetic Revolution Case for the Galaxy A54 5G

Poetic Revolution (Galaxy A54) The Poetic Revolution Case for the Samsung Galaxy A54 is a total game-changer! With military-grade drop testing, this case will give your phone all-around protection against damage from impacts, drops, and scratches.And, with its raised lips and corners, your screen will stay safe even when dropped face down. The built-in pull-out kickstand is just the cherry on top, providing hands-free viewing in both portrait and landscape modes. $17 USD at Amazon