After announcing many new monitors and smart TVs at CES 2023, Samsung went ahead and quietly unveiled the new Galaxy A14 5G midranger smartphone with a 6.6-inch, FHD+, 90Hz display, and a triple camera setup on the back. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and it offers a competitive experience in a compact form factor and an affordable price tag.

The new Galaxy A14 features a similar design and layout to its predecessor, the Galaxy A13, which was unveiled in March, 2022. It has the same large display, large battery, and a budget chipset with plenty of power and a decent spec sheet to prove it. Users will also be happy to find that the Galaxy A14 keeps the 3.5mm headphone jack, and it supports 15W charging.

The new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is equipped with a minimalistic design, and it has pretty decent specs for its price tag. For starters, it features a large 6.6-inch FHD LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. While we would’ve love to see 120Hz, we’re glad to see that even lower-end devices are now finally seeing faster responsive screens in 2023, and as a bonus, it’s an FHD+ panel, making content look sharper on the big screen.

The screen also has a tear-drop cutout in the top center, which houses the 13MP f/2.0 selfie camera. The bottom bezel is on the chunky side, but it’s expected at this price, and it’s not something that we can complain much about.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A14 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which also supports 5G sub-6GHz connectivity (no mmWave). The SoC has an octa-cores, two of which are Arm Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2GHz. There’s also 4GB of memory and 64GB of expandable storage.

Turning the phone on its back reveals a triple camera setup. There’s a 50MP f/1.8 primary, a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. Unfortunately, that isn’t the best setup we’ve seen from Samsung, and we would’ve love to see either the macro or the depth sensor replaced with an ultrawide. It’s interesting to see this approach, since even the predecessor, the Galaxy A13, had a four-camera setup, including a 5MP ultrawide.

As for software, the Galaxy A14 is powered by Android 13, and it supports Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band. Many will also be happy to find that the Galaxy A14 is one of the few rare devices to also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, so wired headphones users can rejoice and enjoy their music. Samsung also confirmed that the Galaxy A14 5G would receive up to “two generations of Android OS upgrades and up to four years of security updates”, making it one of the best options out there in 2023.

When it comes to battery, it has the same 5,000 mAh cell inside, and it supports 15W charging. As for price, the device will cost $199.99 in the US, and it’s joining the Galaxy portfolio as a budget alternative. Samsung didn’t say when the device would be available to purchase, but users will be able to find it at Samsung.com.