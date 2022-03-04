Samsung Galaxy A13 and A23 are officially unveiled with 6.6-inch displays

Samsung today finally announced the latest devices to join the Galaxy series. The Galaxy A series are some of the best-selling Samsung smartphones, and the Galaxy A13 and A23 are the latest additions to join the lineup. The new Samsung Galaxy smartphones are 4G only and come with four camera sensors and up to 25W fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G launched in the US in December last year for $249.99.

Both the Samsung Galaxy A13 and A23 feature very similar specifications. Both devices come equipped with a 6.6-inch 1080 x 2408 LCD display with the traditional 60Hz refresh rate. The front glass is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The Galaxy A13 measures 165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8mm, 195g, while the Galaxy A23 measures165.4 x 76.9 x 8.44mm, 195g. Both devices have a small notch, which houses the 8MP f/2.2 camera sensor.

The Galaxy A13 comes with an Octa-Core 2.2GHz and 2GHz chipset, while the Galaxy A23 has a slightly higher Octa Core 2.4GHz and 1.9GHz chip inside. The A13 has 3/4/6GB memory options and 32/64/128GB of expandable storage. The A23 has 4/6/8GB of memory and 64/128GB of expandable storage.

Both devices have the same camera setup on the back, including the same 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 5MP f/2.2 ultrawide, a 2MP f/2.4 macro, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The two devices are running Android 12.0 on top of One UI 4.1. They also have a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 25W fast wired charging. There’s also a side fingerprint sensor on each device.

The Galaxy A13 and A23 are both available in Black, White, Peach, and Blue color options. According to GSMArena, Belsimpel in the Netherlands is already accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy A13 4G. The standard 4/64GB model will set you back €190, while the 4/128GB will go for €210. The Galaxy A23 4G isn’t listed on the website, and we have no official date for when the devices will launch and become available elsewhere.