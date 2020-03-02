Samsung is gearing up to launch a new entry-level Android phone that might debut as the Galaxy A11. An alleged leaked render of the Galaxy A11 claims to give us our first look at its design and some of its internal hardware.

Notably, the Galaxy A11 leak shows triple rear cameras, which is a big upgrade over the single rear snapper on its predecessor – the Galaxy A10. The phone appears to be built out of plastic and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Over at the front, there is a hole-punch display with fairly thick bezels on all sides.

The Galaxy A11 will reportedly pack a 6.2-inch HD+ display, an Exynos 7-series processor, 3GB of RAM and a large 5,000mAh battery. The triple rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel main snapper, accompanied by a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Source: Android Headlines