Author
Tags

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new entry-level Android phone that might debut as the Galaxy A11. An alleged leaked render of the Galaxy A11 claims to give us our first look at its design and some of its internal hardware.

Notably, the Galaxy A11 leak shows triple rear cameras, which is a big upgrade over the single rear snapper on its predecessor – the Galaxy A10. The phone appears to be built out of plastic and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Over at the front, there is a hole-punch display with fairly thick bezels on all sides.

The Galaxy A11 will reportedly pack a 6.2-inch HD+ display, an Exynos 7-series processor, 3GB of RAM and a large 5,000mAh battery. The triple rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel main snapper, accompanied by a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Source: Android Headlines

You May Also Like

Pixel 4a stares at delay as Google shifts production out of China due to coronavirus

Google is reportedly in the process of moving production to Vietnam, but component shortage originating out of China might delay the Pixel 4a’s launch.

Nubia Red Magic 5G gaming phone with 144Hz display to launch on March 12

Nubia says it has upgraded the internal fan’s output to 15,000 rpm for better heat dissipation inside the Nubia Red Magic 5G.
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs LG V60 ThinQ

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs LG V60 ThinQ: Specs comparison

It is time to compare the early 2020 flagships of Samsung and LG.