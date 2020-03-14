Samsung Galaxy A11
Samsung has announced the Galaxy A11. It is one of the most affordable smartphones from the company. The handset comes with a punch-hole screen and its equipped with three cameras on the rear.

The Galaxy A11 features a 6.4-inch (720 x 1560) LCD panel with Infinity-O design. It is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core chipset. The company hasn’t revealed the name of its SoC. It comes in 2GB and 3GB RAM variants with 32GB of internal storage.

On the optics front, Samsung Galaxy A11 sports a triple rear camera setup: a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/2.2 + a 2MP depth sensor. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter.

The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. Samsung is yet to confirm the pricing and availability of the smartphone.

