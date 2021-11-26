Samsung Galaxy A03 launches with a 48MP dual camera, 6.5-inch display and 5,000 mAh battery

Samsung quietly unveiled the new Galaxy A03 smartphone today. It comes with a few upgrades over its predecessor, and it has a 48MP main camera, a large 6.5-inch display, and to power all of this, a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

The new Galaxy A03 has a large 6.5-inch HD+, 60hz display with a notch on the top that houses the 5MP selfie camera. The device is powered by an unknown octa-core chipset, with two cores clocked at 1.6 GHz. This model will have three configurations, including a 3/32GB, 4/64GB, and a 4/128GB version, although availability may depend on your region.

Fortunately, Samsung also revealed a Product Specification sheet that gives us a closer look at the specifications inside of the Galaxy A03. Unfortunately, this doesn’t offer a whole lot, but it gives us a tiny bit more information than the very short press release.

On the back, there are two camera sensors to capture important moments. The main camera is a 48MP f/1.8 sensor, while the secondary is only a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. Despite the low-end chipset and performance, the Galaxy A03 has Dolby Atmos support, and it packs a large 5,000 mAh battery.

The name of the Galaxy A03 isn’t great, and it will certainly be confusing for the general public. The Samsung Galaxy A03s was unveiled back in August, and the Galaxy A03 Core launched just last week. All of that aside, the device will come in Black, Blue, and Red color options. Samsung didn’t reveal when the Galaxy A03 will be available and how much it will cost, but the information should be released in the coming weeks.