An upcoming Samsung smartphone called the Galaxy A01 Core recently received the Bluetooth SIG certification, and as per leaks, it will arrive with a removable battery – something that is now a rarity. Ahead of its official debut, key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core have surfaced online courtesy of its Google Play Console listing (via @stufflistings).

The device will feature a display of unspecified size with a 720×1480 resolution and a pixel density of 320PPI. The Samsung offering will be powered by the MediaTek 6739WW chipset, a rather uncommon silicon that we last came across inside the Nokia 1 Plus. The MediaTek chip will be accompanied by a paltry 1GB of RAM.

As for the software side of things, the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core will run Android 10, likely with Samsung’s One UI skin on top. It will reportedly pack a small 3,000mAh battery and will come with dual-SIM capability, but an official launch date or market availability details are yet to be revealed.