The world’s first 5G smartphone with quantum random number generation (QRNG) chipset is now official. Samsung has announced the Galaxy A Quantum in partnership with SK Telecom in South Korea.

The QRNG chipset S2Q000 is developed by SK Telecom’s Switzerland-based subsidiary ID Quantique.

It helps users to safely use services such as SK Pay, T ID login, and Initial. This is done by generating unpredictable and patternless pure random numbers based on quantum crypto technology. It creates strong keys that are not biased and cannot be predicted.

SK Telecom said that it plans to share open APIs on SK Open API website and support technology development for developers. Hence, expanding the quantum security to more services in the future.

As for the device, it is basically a Galaxy A71 5G.

Galaxy A Quantum specifications

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 980 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP5GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 12MP 123° ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor, 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM

Dimensions: 162.6×75.5×8.1mm; Weight: 185g

Samsung Pay

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) VHT80 MIMO, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 1

4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging

The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum is priced at 649,000 won (~ $527 / Rs 40,000). It will be made available in South Korea through SK Telecom from May 22 with pre-orders starting today, May 15.

Source: SKTelecom