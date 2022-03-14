Samsung to announce next Galaxy A series smartphones on March 17

Samsung has been a lot active lately. The company first announced the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 series in early February and then finished off the month with the launch of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 at MWC 2022. And the array of events doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon as Samsung has now scheduled the Galaxy A Event for March 17.

Samsung is expected to announce Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A73 smartphones at the event. The company introduced A52 around the same date last year and it is now tipped to launch its upgraded version later this week. For those looking to tune in, Samsung will be live streaming the event on its YouTube Channel and Samsung Newsroom website from 10 AM ET on March 17, 2022.

Previous rumors have suggested that the Galaxy A53 and the Galaxy A73 will be minimal upgrades over the last-gen. Both the smartphone are expected to pick up 5G support. The Galaxy A53, in particular, is expected to come with a 6.46-inch 1080 × 2400 resolution display, 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, 4,860mAh battery, and an octa-core processor. On the other hand, the Galaxy A73 is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution.

In addition to these smartphones, Samsung might also announce low-end A33 and A23 smartphones. Thankfully, we'll get to know everything this Thursday. What are your expectations from Samsung's next-gen Galaxy A series smartphones? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Samsung