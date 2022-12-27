Samsung is getting ready to launch the Samsung Galaxy S23. Here's everything we know so far.

Samsung continues to be the top dog of the Android land, and a significant reason is the Galaxy S flagship lineup. It's been (almost) a year since Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 series. And, as it is with every other smartphone out there, rumors and leaks about its successor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, have started to heat up. Samsung will launch its highly anticipated Galaxy S23 smartphone in the coming months, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what the new phone has to offer.

The Galaxy S23 is expected to be a major upgrade over its predecessor, the Galaxy S22, with a range of new features and improved specs. Ahead of its official unveiling, a lot of information about the Samsung Galaxy S23, including its specs, price, features, and availability, has leaked. In this post, we will provide an overview of everything that has been leaked and rumored about the Galaxy S23 and provide our thoughts on what we can expect from the upcoming Samsung flagship.

Note: This article will be regularly updated as more information about the Samsung Galaxy S23 becomes available.

The release date for the Samsung Galaxy S23 is currently unknown, as the company has not yet made any official announcements. However, based on the release patterns of previous flagship models, it is likely that the Galaxy S23 will be introduced in the first few months of 2023, specifically in late January or February.

According to the Korean publication JoongAng Daily, which cites a Samsung executive as the source, the Galaxy S23 will be unveiled at an Unpacked event in the United States in the first week of February. A more recent leak from the reliable leaker Ice universe claims that Samsung is planning to schedule the Galaxy S23 Unpacked for February 1, 2023.

As for pricing, it is currently unknown what Samsung will charge for the S23. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra started at the price of $799, $999, and $1,199, respectively, and we expect the S23 to follow suit. However, depending on inflation and economic conditions, we could also see an increase of $50 or $100 per model.

Technical Specifications (Rumored)

Category Samsung Galaxy S23 Build Gorilla Glass front and back

Metal frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Display 6.1-inch AMOLED

1080 x 2340-pixel resolution

120Hz refresh rate

HDR10+

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory & Storage Memory: 8GB of RAM

8GB of RAM Storage: 128GB, 256GB

128GB, 256GB No SD Card Slot Rear Cameras Primary: 50 MP wide, OIS, HDR, AF

Ultra-wide: 12 MP, 120-degree FoV, AF, HDR

Telephoto: 10 MP, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom Front Camera 10 MP, HDR Security Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C, No 3.5mm Headphone Jack IP IP68 Battery 3,900 mAh Wired Charging 25W Wireless Charging 15W Operating System OneUI 5 (based on Android 13) Colors Black, Green, Beige, Light Pink Starting Price (rumored) N/A

Design

Samsung will reportedly ditch the contour-cut design in favor of a Galaxy S22 Ultra-like design on the Galaxy S23. The upcoming flagship won't feature a protruded camera module and will instead come with discrete camera lenses protruding outwards. However, apart from this change, the Galaxy S23 will look like a typical S-series device with three camera sensors aligned vertically on the back, a glass-and-metal sandwich build, and thin bezels on the front.

Some rumors also claim that the standard Galaxy S23 will be both slightly taller and wider than the Galaxy S22. This could be due to the slightly larger battery (more on this down below) that Samsung is planning to ship on the Galaxy S23. In case you're wondering about colors, Ross Young claims that the S23 will come in four colors: black, green, beige, and light pink.

Display

Shifting our focus to the front, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is rumored to feature a flat 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. It will reportedly feature Full HD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080), support up to 120Hz, and feature up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. According to the leaker Ice universe, the bezels of the Galaxy S23 will be slightly thicker compared to the Galaxy S22. While the reason behind this is unknown, it could be a move to increase the overall durability of the phone.

Moreover, RGcloudS, a Twitter leaker, has suggested that the whole Galaxy S23 series could be equipped with a new Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reader. This under-display fingerprint sensor will be significantly larger than the current in-display fingerprint readers used by Samsung and will improve the overall experience.

Processor

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the Samsung S23 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor in all regions. This is a change from previous Samsung Galaxy S models, which were released with different processor variants in different regions. For example, the Samsung S22 was released with the Exynos processor in Europe, while it featured Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the US, South Korea, and India.

Tipster Yogesh Brar reports that the Galaxy S23 will run on Android 13 out of the box. It will feature at least 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Unfortunately, like the Galaxy S22, there will be no microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Camera

According to leaks, the Galaxy S23 will feature the same camera hardware as previous models, including a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide angle lens, 10MP telephoto lens, and 10MP front camera. However, even though the hardware may be unchanged, it is likely that there will be significant improvements in photo quality due to software optimizations and machine learning, as well as the potential for improved image processing thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2's new ISP.

Battery

Samsung Galaxy S22 was mainly criticized for its poor battery life. The company could be looking to correct its mistake with a slightly bigger 3,900 mAh cell on the Samsung Galaxy S23. While a bigger battery alone does not guarantee improved battery life, the combination of this larger cell with the efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor could mean that the Galaxy S23 will last longer than the Galaxy S22 on a single charge.

Coming to the charging speed, the Galaxy S23 will reportedly feature the same 25W fast charging as the Galaxy S22. Furthermore, we expect to see support for up to 15W wireless charging and support for 10W reverse wireless charging as well.

What Improvements Would We Like to See

Better Battery Life: One of the major cons of the Samsung Galaxy S22 was its bad battery life. The 3,700 mAh cell wasn't just able to last a full day on a single charge, even with minimal usage. The Galaxy S23's larger 3,900 mAh battery is a good start, but we would have loved to see an even bigger battery on the Galaxy S23. Maybe Samsung has a surprise in store for us, who knows?

One of the major cons of the Samsung Galaxy S22 was its bad battery life. The 3,700 mAh cell wasn't just able to last a full day on a single charge, even with minimal usage. The Galaxy S23's larger 3,900 mAh battery is a good start, but we would have loved to see an even bigger battery on the Galaxy S23. Maybe Samsung has a surprise in store for us, who knows? Faster Charging: In the world of smartphones that are able to charge 120W and 150W, the Galaxy S23 will reportedly be limited to only 25W wired charging. We would love to see even faster charging on the Galaxy S23, which would allow users to quickly top up their battery when needed.

In the world of smartphones that are able to charge 120W and 150W, the Galaxy S23 will reportedly be limited to only 25W wired charging. We would love to see even faster charging on the Galaxy S23, which would allow users to quickly top up their battery when needed. More Storage Options: Offering a range of storage options is always a good idea, as different users have different storage needs. Unfortunately, it appears that the Galaxy S23 will only be available in 128GB and 256GB variants, which may not suffice for many users, especially given the phone's 8K video recording capabilities. As 8K video files can be quite large, having enough storage space is essential for capturing and storing high-quality footage.

Offering a range of storage options is always a good idea, as different users have different storage needs. Unfortunately, it appears that the Galaxy S23 will only be available in 128GB and 256GB variants, which may not suffice for many users, especially given the phone's 8K video recording capabilities. As 8K video files can be quite large, having enough storage space is essential for capturing and storing high-quality footage. Expandable Storage: In addition to offering more storage options, Samsung should also consider including a microSD card slot. This would allow users to easily add more storage to their device if needed without having to worry about running out of space.

Check out these Amazing Samsung smartphones!