Samsung's next generation of smartphones, the Galaxy S23 series, is expected to be released soon. Here's what we know about Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

It has been almost a year since Samsung released the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and rumors and leaks about the successor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, have begun to circulate. Before its official debut, various details about the S23 Ultra have been leaked, including its specifications, release date, price, features, and availability. Through these leaks, we have a better understanding of what the upcoming Samsung flagship will offer. In this article, we will share our thoughts, official information, leaks, and all that is currently known about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Note: This article will be regularly updated as more information about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra becomes available.

The release date for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has not yet been officially announced by Samsung. However, based on the release schedule of previous Galaxy S models, it is expected that the Galaxy 23 series, including the S23 Ultra, be unveiled in early 2023, with a market release in late February or early March.

According to a Samsung executive cited in the Korean publication JoongAng Daily, the Galaxy S23 series is set to be unveiled at an Unpacked event in the United States in early February. However, some reports suggest that the launch of the S23 series may have been pushed back to mid-to-late February due to Samsung's ongoing considerations about the final pricing of the devices. On the other hand, a leak from the reliable source Ice universe claims that Samsung is planning to hold the Galaxy S23 Unpacked event on February 1, 2023.

Just like the smartphone's release date, the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S23 is currently unknown. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were priced at $799, $999, and $1,199, respectively, and it is likely that the S23 will follow a similar pricing structure. However, it is possible that the prices of the S23 models may be slightly higher due to factors such as inflation and worsening economic conditions.

Technical Specifications (Rumored)

Category Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Build Gorilla Glass Victus Plus front and back

Armor aluminum frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

1440 x 3088-pixel resolution

120Hz refresh rate

HDR10+

1750 nits peak brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory & Storage Memory: 8GB, 12GB

8GB, 12GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB No SD Card Slot Rear Cameras Primary: 200 MP wide, f/1.8, OIS, HDR, Laser AF

Ultra-wide: 12 MP, 120-degree FoV, dual pixel PDAF, HDR

Periscope Telephoto: 10 MP, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom

Telephoto: 10 MP, PDAF, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom Front Camera 40 MP, HDR Security Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C, No 3.5mm Headphone Jack IP IP68 Battery 5,000 mAh Wired Charging 45W Wireless Charging 15W Operating System OneUI 5 (based on Android 13) Colors N/A Starting Price (rumored) N/A

Design

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to have a design that is largely unchanged from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Leaked images and renders show that the S23 Ultra will have a similar appearance to the S22 Ultra, with squared-off corners, a big display on the front, and individually embedded cameras on the back, forming a 'camera island.' The S23 Ultra is also rumored to have an embedded S Pen, similar to the S22 Ultra.

There will be some subtle differences, though, according to the reports. These include a slightly flatter metal edge and more flushed camera sensors on the back. The front glass of the S23 Ultra is also expected to be less curved than the S22 Ultra, resulting in a boxier design. However, these changes may not be noticeable to most users.

What will be noticeable to the users will be the new colors. According to some rumors, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in four colors, namely Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black.

Display

Like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature the largest and the best display of all three phones. Rumors suggest that the S23 Ultra will feature a Quad-HD 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels. Like the most modern Android flagships, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will support up to 120Hz that will be able to go as low as 1Hz to preserve battery life. Some rumors also claim that the S23 Ultra will feature up to 2100 nits of peak brightness, which is more than the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As noted in the Galaxy S23 rumor roundup, the whole Galaxy S23 series could be equipped with a new Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reader. This under-display fingerprint sensor will be significantly larger than the current in-display fingerprint readers used by Samsung and will improve the overall experience.

Processor

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch all the models of the Samsung S23 series, including the Ultra variant, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor in all regions. This is a change from previous Samsung Galaxy S models, which were released with different processor variants in different regions. For example, the Samsung S22 was released with the Exynos processor in Europe, while it featured Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the US, South Korea, and India.

Some reports suggest that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will run on Android 13 out of the box and feature up to 1TB of internal memory. RAM options will stay the same as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, i.e., 8GB or 12GB. Unfortunately, like its predecessor, there will be no microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Camera

Moving to the camera side of the things, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is rumored to ditch the 108MP sensor that Samsung has used in its flagships since 2020 for the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor. It is believed that the 200MP sensor on the Galaxy S23 Ultra will enable it to capture significantly more detailed photos with significant enhancements in low light conditions. While the phone will still capture regular shots in 12MP mode (thanks to pixel binning technology), the 200MP sensor will be useful for professional photographers.

A few camera samples taken through the Galaxy S23 Ultra were shared by Ice universe on Weibo. The first shot shows a 16x zoomed image taken through the 200MP sensor of the S23 Ultra and the same picture taken through the 108MP sensor of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The difference is clear — the S23 Ultra has more detail because of its higher-megapixel camera sensor when zoomed in. The second image shows the difference in image processing of the S23 Ultra, S22 Ultra, and the Pixel 7 Pro.

The rest of the sensors are expected to remain the same. This means you'll get the same 12 MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 10 MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom, and another 10 MP Telephoto Camera with 10x Optical Zoom on the back. One small upgrade will come in the video recording department, with the S23 Ultra capable of shooting at up to 8K 30fps (from 8K 24fps in the Galaxy S22 Ultra).

Battery

Battery was one of the strong suits of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Samsung could be looking to replicate the experience on the 2023 flagship. According to the leaks, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature the same 5,000 mAh cell as the 2022 flagship. Coupled with the optimizations that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 brings, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could deliver the best battery life of all the Android smartphones.

In terms of charging speed, we expect the Galaxy S23 Ultra to have the same 45W fast charging speed as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as well as support for wireless charging up to 15W and reverse wireless charging up to 10W.

What Improvements Would We Like to See

Better One-Handed Usability: One of the biggest complaints about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was its size. While the larger screen is great for media consumption and gaming, it can be a pain to use with just one hand. With the S23 Ultra, we would like to see Samsung focus on improving one-handed usability, which can be achieved through a more ergonomic design.

Satellite Communication: Another feature we would like to see on the S23 Ultra is satellite communication. This would allow users to stay connected even in areas with poor or no cell service. This would be especially useful for travelers, hikers, and anyone who spends a lot of time off the grid. By incorporating satellite technology, the S23 Ultra would be able to compete with the likes of the Apple iPhone 14 series in terms of connectivity.

Expandable Storage: One of the biggest frustrations with smartphones is the lack of storage space. While cloud storage is convenient, it's not always reliable or secure. That's why expandable storage is so important. By adding a microSD card slot to the S23 Ultra, users would be able to expand their storage capacity and keep all of their important data on their phone.

Faster Charging: In the world of smartphones that are able to charge 120W and 150W, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly be limited to only 45W wired charging. We would love to see even faster charging on the most expensive Galaxy S23 series device, which would allow users to quickly top up their battery when needed.

