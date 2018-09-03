We might see a Samsung smartphone with four cameras this year

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone has just been launched, but that doesn’t mean that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is going to be the last great device that we will see this year.

According to a leakster on Twitter that goes by @Universelce, we might see a new Samsung device that will include four cameras. That may not sound so interesting since we have seen some smartphones that have two front and two rear-facing cameras, but it seems that this unit would have them all in the back panel. He also stated that this device won’t be the Galaxy S10 or the rumored Galaxy F foldable device. Now, what’s most important is that this device would be coming this year.

Samsung

Camera Camera Camera Camera — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 2, 2018

We clearly have to wait during the next four months to see what all of this is really about. In the meantime, we can expect anything to happen. A new smartphone with four cameras or another device. Only time will tell.