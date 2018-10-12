Samsung foldable smartphone will be a tablet you can put in your pocket

A Samsung foldable smartphone has not yet been announced, but the company is dropping more and more hints. We might get a glimpse of a prototype in the near future, but a final product might be months away. Still, D.J. Koh, CEO of Samsung’s mobile business, continues to talk about the product and the concept. He is certain that this will not be a “gimmick product” which will “disappear after six to nine months after it’s delivered”. It will be available globally and will remain meaningful.

However, until that happens, the company is working hard on the user experience. “When we deliver a foldable phone, it has to be really meaningful to our customer. If the user experience is not up to my standard, I don’t want to deliver those kind of products”, he said.

The Samsung foldable smartphone will be a tablet first, he said. It will offer multitasking features and productivity tools that are specific to tablets. Then, owners will be able to fold it into a smartphone, and use it as such, but the primary goal will be for it to be a tablet.

“Possibly when we start selling the foldable phone, it may be a niche market, but definitely, it will expand. I’m positive that we do need a foldable phone”, Koh concluded. With such an approach the Samsung foldable smartphone will be able to deliver on a screen size larger than 6.5-inches. In doing so, it will bring the best of both worlds.