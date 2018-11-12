This is how much the Samsung foldable smartphone might cost

Samsung didn’t go into many details regarding its next big things. The Samsung foldable smartphone was shown off, sort of, at last week’s Developer Conference. We’ve seen it concealed in a camouflage case, but were given details about the Infinity Flex display, and how it might operate. It will basically be a tablet that you can fold into a phone, or a phone that you can unfold into a tablet. The device has a 4.6-inch Super AMOLED “cover display” that unfolds into a 7.3-inch Super AMOLED “main display”.

Reports from analysts are saying that parts will start shipping from suppliers to Samsung as early as this month. This way, the Korean phone-maker will be able to prepare the device for commercial availability next year. This is something we have already heard in previous reports.

However, one analyst suggests that the price of the Samsung foldable smartphone might be in the neighborhood of 2 million won. That roughly translates to $1,765, without any subsidies. It’s pretty darn expensive, but still a lot cheaper than the recently introduced W2019.

The report also claims that Samsung will be showing a working prototype off to major carriers at the upcoming 2019 CES at the beginning of next year. Samsung is also reportedly not willing to let its main competitor, Huawei, have the “world’s first” title when it comes to foldable phones.