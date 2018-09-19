The Samsung foldable smartphone will not use Gorilla Glass

Samsung’s Mobile Division CEO DJ Koj said we might get a glimpse at the Samsung foldable smartphone at the Samsung Developer Conference in November in San Francisco. They CEO pretty much confirmed its existence and will likely show off the progress on November 7-8, when the conference takes place.

According to a recent report, it turns out that the Samsung foldable smartphone will not use glass of any sort, Gorilla Glass, Dragontrail, or similar. As a matter of fact, it will not use glass at all. It makes sense, as glass, as we know it today, doesn’t bend, and utilizing two pieces defeats the purpose. Instead, the Samsung foldable smartphone might use a material called transparent polyimide. It will be reportedly supplied by Japan-based Sumitomo Chemical.

That being said, the report also claims that Corning, the maker of Gorilla Glass, is also developing a flexible glass. Apparently, the niche is rather large, and companies are adapting to the upcoming trend.

With all that being said, we might see a prototype of the Samsung foldable smartphone in November. Still, it’s commercial availability will most likely be pushed to 2019.