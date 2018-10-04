Mentions of the mysterious Samsung foldable smartphone were found in a Galaxy S9 Android Pie update. There were plenty of mentions of this device recently. Some came through leaks while some were coming straight from the horse’s mouth. What we do know is that a report from a month ago referred to the Samsung foldable smartphone by its codename, “Winner”.

The Android Pie update XDA Developers investigated mentions this exact codename. A file name called winnerlte not only confirms the codename, but according to the report, it confirms it will arrive with an Exynos processor. The codename for a Snapdragon-powered unit, claim the folks at XDA Developers, would have had the file winnerqlte. Depending on when this device will be announced, it will either pack the Samsung Exynos 9810 or Exynos 9820 processors. The 9810 is the currently used one on the S9 and Note9, while the 9820 is expected to be next year’s Galaxy S10 chip.

The update also mentions the Snapdragon 8150 chip. We first heard about the 8150 mid-August, when a report claimed it will be the commercial name for the Snapdragon 855. Apparently, Qualcomm is changing its naming scheme with the next processor. The same report mentioned that the 8150 will probably use 7nm technology and be the first from Qualcomm with a dedicated NPU. Joining the ranks of Apple’s Bionic chips, and Huawei’s Kirin processors, the 8150 with a dedicated NPU will be much faster.

The mention is likely referring to the processor the Galaxy S10 will feature. While some models will be equipped with Exynos 9820 chips, others will ship with the Snapdragon 8150. You can read more at the source link below!