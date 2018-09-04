Samsung will unveil its foldable smartphone in two months

A report surfaced yesterday talking about foldable smartphones, and how they might arrive sooner than we thought. Said report placed Samsung at the top of the companies that are making efforts to deliver. It also noted that we might see one such Samsung foldable smartphone by the end of 2018. We now have another confirmation, straight from the horse’s mouth, as CEO DJ Koh sat down for a talk with CNBC.

Koh said “it’s time to deliver”, as the CEO confirmed plans to unveil a Samsung foldable smartphone later this year. He didn’t detail the principle behind how the display would work, but stressed the efforts the company has put into differentiating it from a tablet user experience.

“So every device, every feature, every innovation should have a meaningful message to our end customer. So when the end customer uses it, (they think) ‘wow, this is the reason Samsung made it'”, he said. Koh also hinted that the unveiling could happen at the Samsung Developer Conference in November in San Francisco. It takes place on November 7-8. However, there was no mention on when it might be commercially available.