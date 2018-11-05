Samsung foldable smartphone not so subtly hinted

The Samsung Developer Conference happens this week. We know from countless earlier reports that this is when Samsung will do something regarding the foldable smartphone. Whether it will be an unveiling, an announcement, showing off a prototype, a concept, of just ideas, is yet unknown. However, rumors and even statements from company officials strongly hinted towards the Samsun foldable smartphone and the Developer Conference.

Now, the picture you see above was posted to Facebook by Samsung Mobile. Actually, it became the company’s profile picture, and, as you can see, not so subtly hints towards something that folds in half. Whether it’s a phone that expands into a tablet, or a tablet that folds into a phone, the company wants to make sure the action of folding is not just a gimmick. Samsung wants to approach this concept by adding meaning to it, and the user experience.

As per what you should expect, a previous report mentioned the possibility of a 7.3-inch inward foldable OLED display with a 4.6-inch external display. The Android user interface will probably be adapted, and most likely, Samsung is already working with Google and internally on optimizing the UX and UI.