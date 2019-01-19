Samsung executive talks about foldable smartphone efforts

Hark-sang Kim is Samsung’s Senior Vice President and Head of Visual R&D Team. He recently published a blog post where he talks about the future, and how bright it is. With smartphones hitting the wall and sales being weaker and weaker, he things that it’s innovation and new technologies like 5G, AI, and AR that will save the smartphone segment. And, of course, a new form factor: the foldable smartphone.

He is right, however, when saying that the size of the display is limited by the size of the device itself. That was until now, when we’re going to start seeing more and more foldable smartphones. He continues to talk about the Infinity Flex display, which was introduced last November at Samsung’s Developer Conference. Hark-sang Kim is also excited about how the future will bring “rollable and stretchable”, as well as “devices that can fold in multiple ways”.

He then continues talking about how Samsung had to completely rethink the foldable smartphone, from the materials, to the display, hinges, cooling, and so on. Here’s an excerpt relevant to foldable smartphones, especially the upcoming one from Samsung. You can read more at the source link below.