According to a recent report, Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphone will most likely share the same triple-camera setup as the upcoming Galaxy S10 flagship. The report mentions how Samsung recently started supplying its own smartphone division with camera-related hardware for both upcoming phones. The Galaxy S10 line-up (of three or four devices) will be launched in the first quarter of the year, while the foldable smartphone is expected sometime in the first half of 2019.

The triple camera setup is described as one consisting of a dual camera with a third super-wide angle lens. Whether it will be called Galaxy Fold or something else is yet unknown. However, the foldable phone will have a 4.6-inch exterior display and fold out to a 7.3-inch screen.

The report also mentions some predictions and figures from Strategy Analytics. According to the numbers, global foldable smartphone shipments are expected to start at 3 million in 2019, grow to 14 million in 2020, and reach 50 million in 2022.