The final Samsung Galaxy Note was the Note 20 series, announced in 2020. The Note 20 series had marked the end of the lineup and was discontinued shortly after due to low sales, and a new shift in focus on foldable smartphones. Samsung later brought back the Note-exclusive features to the Galaxy S series in the form of a new, higher-end Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone.

At IFA 2023, Samsung revealed that its foldable devices are selling so well that the annual sales have exceeded those of the Note series in Europe. The company didn’t confirm any sales figures for the latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 devices, and only commented on the European sales. We don’t know how many foldables Samsung has sold or shipped globally, and we’ll have to wait a bit longer until we can predict those numbers.

“Our latest foldable phones are selling super-fast. In fact, the annual sales of our foldable devices have exceeded the Note series in Europe,” said Benjamin Braun, the Chief Marketing Officer at Samsung Europe.

By the end of the Galaxy Note series, the lineup wasn’t doing so well, and reports claimed that sales were down, and the demand was continuously dropping every quarter. This is despite the Note 20 series starting out strong with record-breaking sales in the first few months in a select few countries.

Why are foldables selling better than the Galaxy Note series?

The first, and perhaps, most obvious reason is that foldable smartphones appeal to a much wider audience than a specialized device that enables them to take notes with a stylus. While the Note features exist on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and other Ultra devices in the Galaxy S lineup, the Galaxy Z series offers much more. The Flip 5 is more pocket-friendly and can easily be tucked away in a bag or pocket. The Fold 5 acts as a tablet and a smartphone, all-in-one compact form factor, and it also supports the S Pen stylus, although Samsung still hasn’t figured out how to integrate the pen inside the device without sacrificing the existing features and the slim design.

Samsung pioneered foldable smartphones, and it’s still number one on a global scale, although it’s now seeing the competition catch up with impressive technologies and new devices. For instance, the HONOR Magic V2 is the thinnest and lightest foldable yet, and the company managed to get rid off the crease. Xiaomi is also doing well in the foldable smartphone market, and OPPO is the only other manufacturer that sells its flip phones publicly in the UK. The closest competitor, in terms of market reach, is Google with its Pixel Fold smartphone that went on sale not long ago.

The future is foldable

As the foldable smartphone field improves and innovates over time, we could expect the market to continue growing rapidly year over year. The new form factors enable new possibilities and use cases, and it’s clear that the more affordable flip phones, such as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are a clear winner.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 appeals to power users and those who are looking to replace their tablets, and as a result, both of these devices can appeal to a whole new market. We’ve already seen Samsung, LG, TCL, and TECNO tease new form factors and devices, and in the future, we’ll likely have an even larger range of exciting new devices that promise to make our lives easier.

It remains to be seen how well rollable devices will be received by the public, and whether foldable tablets can make a dent in the already competitive and challenging market. As it stands, foldables are more popular than ever and are here to stay. Traditional smartphones will continue to co-exist, and will likely be the preferred devices for the majority of users. At the same time, the foldables will fill a gap and provide additional features and form factors for those interested.