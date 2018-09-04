Samsung’s Foldable Phone launching this year, Razer Phone II Official | Pocketnow Daily

On the Pocketnow Daily, Samsung’s mobile chief thinks “it’s time to deliver” on a foldable phone while Razer is working on delivering a sequel to its standout phone. Meanwhile, the iPad Pro has been visualized and surprise, no headphone jack! Moving to October, we could finally see the LG V40 come out of its secrecy. Finally, we take a look at some quick deals for the Honor 7X.



