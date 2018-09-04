Samsung’s Foldable Phone launching this year, Razer Phone II Official | Pocketnow Daily
On the Pocketnow Daily, Samsung’s mobile chief thinks “it’s time to deliver” on a foldable phone while Razer is working on delivering a sequel to its standout phone. Meanwhile, the iPad Pro has been visualized and surprise, no headphone jack! Moving to October, we could finally see the LG V40 come out of its secrecy. Finally, we take a look at some quick deals for the Honor 7X.
- Samsung will unveil its foldable smartphone in two months
- Razer Phone confirmed for a sequel as original chips in for big earnings
- Check out these 2018 iPad Pro 12.9 renders
- The new LG V40 is coming in October and we already know what to expect
- Labor Day and Fall Sales are coming to Honor devices
