Android

Samsung’s Foldable Phone launching this year, Razer Phone II Official | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On the Pocketnow Daily, Samsung’s mobile chief thinks “it’s time to deliver” on a foldable phone while Razer is working on delivering a sequel to its standout phone. Meanwhile, the iPad Pro has been visualized and surprise, no headphone jack! Moving to October, we could finally see the LG V40 come out of its secrecy. Finally, we take a look at some quick deals for the Honor 7X.


Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.