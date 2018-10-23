Is the Samsung foldable phone just two weeks away?

We’ve been hearing about a Samsung foldable phone for quite some time now. Just yesterday we found out that the company is also planning on a foldable laptop. As far as the foldable phone is concerned, back in September, we heard rumors that the upcoming Samsung Developer Conference might be the time when Samsung will make an announcement (or at least show it off).

The tweet you see below went out last week and pretty much went unnoticed. It contains a video which could very well hint a foldable phone. The text accompanying the video talks about the “crossroads between the present and the future”. We don’t know whether Samsung will unveil the device, the concept, or just bits, but we will probably find out more on November 7 and 8, which is when the Conference happens.

The foldable phone we’re waiting for is codenamed Winner, and will not use Gorilla Glass for obvious reasons. It might very well end up being a tablet you can fold into a phone inside your pocket, or the other way around, a phone you can unfold into a tablet. We’ll just have to wait and see.