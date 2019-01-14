Invitations have already been sent out for the February 20 San Francisco Galaxy S10 Unpacked event. That’s when the 2019 line-up will see the light of day, with multiple versions of the phone. We already know that a select group of partners already seen the foldable phone at CES 2019 behind closed doors. A recent rumor suggested that Samsung will show off the foldable phone again at the Galaxy S10 Unpacked event. That’s because the Korean company is kind of in a rush, as Huawei is rumored to launch its own foldable phone at MWC a week later.

Adding to the mystery is Samsung’s recent marketing campaign. It installed banners in Place de la Concorde in Paris, written in Hangeul (Korean letters). The wording, translated by Samsung itself in a press release, goes “The future unfolds” and “February twentieth”.

That, to us, is a pretty clear indication that the foldable phone will make its presence at the Galaxy S10 Unpacked event. Whether it will be just showing off, or launching with a later availability, is yet unknown. What’s clear is that Samsung really wants to beat Huawei (and everybody else) to the punch and become the first major manufacturer to announce a foldable phone.