CES is the first major trade show of the year. Manufacturers of everything electronics from all over the world are showing off their current and future products. However, there is always show behind the scenes, behind closed doors, where usually the magic happens. The Korea Herald is reporting exactly this: Samsung is showing off its foldable smartphone to a closed group of partners behind closed doors.

Even though only the foldable smartphone is mentioned in the report, we’re pretty certain that the Galaxy S10 line-up was on the table as well. Citing a high-level executive from a customer of Samsung, The Korea Herald goes on saying that said meeting happened on Tuesday, and was focused on showing off how the foldable phone would look like once finished.

“When unfolded, Samsung’s foldable phone does not show any crease indicating it had been bent. However, completely folding the device will lead to a breakage. For this reason, Samsung is testing out the device so that the sides remain slightly lifted when folded. The prototype seen today leaves a crease mark when being folded, but this issue will be fixed in the finalized version”, the executive said.

He also described the display as being thinner when the phone is unfolded. When folded, instead of feeling rather thick in the hand, the executive said that it offers a good grip.

Another executive described the phone as “specialized for multitasking” and “highly useful for people who own both a smartphone and tablet”.

We’ll have to wait for its official introduction later this year to see exactly what Samsung has up its sleeve. Once the product is out, we expect other manufacturers to follow suit.