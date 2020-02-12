Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold late last year, and followed it up with the Galaxy Z Flip. With two foldable phones in its portfolio, Samsung definitely has some expertise at hand, and is capable of making phones that can fold multiple times.

At least that’s what Samsung’s new mobile division chief, Roh Tae-moon, says.

“Technologically, we are capable of designing phones that fold even more times, but what’s more important than the folding technology itself is the kind of value to be offered for consumers,” Roh was quoted as saying by The Korea Herald.

Triple folding phones have largely appeared in concept renders and as prototypes so far. And even though Samsung claims to have the necessary resources and talent at disposal, the company appears more concerned with the ultimate value and user experience of the foldable form factor.

Source: The Korea Herald