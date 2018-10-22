Samsung foldable laptop coming with flexible display

Foldable smartphones are a reality, but not one you can touch, have, or own at the moment. They’re the kind of reality that we know will happen, sooner rather than later. Manufacturers are working hard on this, and we’ll have our first foldable smartphones next year. Samsung is one of those phone-makers that are pioneering the foldable phone industry, and it looks like phones aren’t the only things you’ll fold.

According to a report from Korea, a Samsung foldable laptop is also in the cards. “Like foldable smartphones, Samsung is collaborating with display makers to develop laptops with foldable displays that will not just simply fold in and out but create new value and user experience, amid the changing market trends for laptops”, said Lee Min-cheol, vice president at marketing for PCs at Samsung. He added that Samsung is working with panel makers on developing large AMOLED displays for laptops.

Key here is that a simple Samsung foldable laptop, or smartphone, that doesn’t add value, is just a gimmick. So what if you can fold it? Companies are trying to find utility in foldable products, beyond the simple shrinking them into smaller items.

Samsung is selling roughly 3.2 million PCs annually, but, just like the smartphone industry, the laptop industry has reached a point where there’s no real form-factor innovation. As smartphones have reached the point where there’s a need for a foldable phone, same goes for laptops. Now, whether a Samsung foldable laptop will come first, or a foldable phone, is anyone’s guess. Just rest assured, they’re coming.