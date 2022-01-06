Samsung displays foldable tech advancements at CES 2022

Samsung's successfully taken the lead with Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series when it comes to foldables. Other players like OPPO and HONOR are still catching up. Nevertheless, it seems that the Z foldable are just the start for Samsung as the company has showcased a variety of new foldable concept displays at its CES 2022 booth in Las Vegas. From tri-folding Samsung Flex S foldable and Flex G foldable to laptops like Flex Note to slidable display called the Flex Slidable, here's every new foldable display form factor Samsung has showcased.

Samsung Flex S and Flex G foldable

First off, Samsung showcased the Flex S and the Flex G foldable concepts. The "S" foldable folds into an S-like shape. The screen would open up to become a large tablet-like device. Samsung says this technology can be implemented to turn a phone into a large form factor. The Flex G is also a tri-folding device but unlike S, it folds inward. This form factor would allow you to keep the device's display scratch-free as the screen sits inside. The G design looks more durable and it would make sense for Samsung to further develop an end product based on this design.

Samsung Flex Note foldable

This isn't a new Galaxy Note device or something. Instead, the Samsung Flex Note foldable looks a lot more like the Asus Zenbook 17 OLED announced at CES 2022. Samsung says this form factor could be the future of laptops where the bottom part (where the keyboard sits currently) would be a touch screen. It would display context-based things. For example, it would show the keyboard when you're writing an email but change itself to a media controller when you’re editing video, etc.

Samsung Flex Slidable foldable

Lastly, Samsung showcased a slideable foldable display called Flex Slidable. This phone has a screen that sits inside the device which unfolds when it is slid outside. Samsung says this screen could be used to display app shortcuts. It is similar to the concept OPPO showcased in 2021. Check out the video above in which Samsung showcases the unique sliding display smartphone.

What are your thoughts on the new foldable display concepts from Samsung? Would you like to use a product based on the concept shown above? Which one? Let us know in the comments section below!