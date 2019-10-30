Samsung foldable clamshell smartphone confirmed by official teaser

We’ve been hearing rumors of a Samsung foldable clamshell smartphone since June, reportedly coming next year, that might only in part look like the patent that was uncovered in August. How do we know? Samsung all but confirmed that the next Galaxy Fold will have a clamshell form factor, and Samsung Developer Conference 2019 attendees will get an early look.

At last year’s SDC18 Samsung showed off a very early prototype of the Galaxy Fold, and now the Korea company intends on doing the same with “a brand new form factor”. A Samsung foldable clamshell smartphone could be, at best, the second such foldable device, as Motorola is set to unveil its revamped, foldable RAZR, at a special event on November 13.

As for the clamshell Samsung is teasing, the short video doesn’t reveal an outer display, but common sense dictates there should be one, at least in a notification ticker form. Whether the device will join the Galaxy Fold family, or remain in the clamshell W-series (a W20 5G has been rumored to arrive soon) is yet unknown. It’s model number is believed to be SM-F700F, and it could arrive with 256GB of storage. And, if you look closely, it features a punch-hole for the front-facing camera.