Report: Samsung working on a foldable clamshell smartphone

samsung foldable clamshell smartphone

…and if the Galaxy Fold 2 concept patented by Samsung will never make it to the market, you can look forward to a RAZR-like foldable clamshell from Samsung, according to a recent report from Korea. A 6.7-inch display which folds inside along the center into two equal parts in a clamshell design, that’s what the report suggests.

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, which unfolds into a larger device, this particular smartphone would fold into a smaller form factor, emphasizing on portability. When folded, a one inch display on the outside would serve as a ticker, or a secondary screen for information like notifications, incoming calls, and similar activities.

The report also suggests that despite the delays the Galaxy Fold has experienced, Samsung was determined to continue expanding its foldable device portfolio. When exactly a device like this will be announced is not known, but Samsung has been known to confine clamshell devices to Korea and China.

