Samsung foldable clamshell smartphone to arrive in 2020

While the launch of the Galaxy Fold is still a mystery, and the competing Huawei Mate X is just around the corner, reports surfaced on how a second Samsung foldable device could see the light of day before the Mate X, which may or may not be the foldable clamshell we recently heard about.

According to a DigiTimes report, citing unnamed supply chain sources, said foldable clamshell smartphone is real. However, its planned launch is set for next year, which, on one hand, confirms Samsung’s plans, but, on the other hand, turns our attention to a possible third foldable device. This, of course, would be the second Samsung launches ahead of Huawei, if that report is accurate.

The Samsung foldable clamshell would feature an in-folding 6.7-inch display, as well as a one-inch ticker on the outside, which, when folded, would display notifications and important information.