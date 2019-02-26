There is a possibility that there will be no Galaxy S11. We wrote about it in July last year. It’s not because Samsung is discontinuing the line-up. That was a different rumor that tackled the possibility of Samsung merging the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note line-ups, somehow. The reason we might not see a Galaxy S11 is because Samsung is reportedly working on changing its naming convention for future flagship phones.

A recent report citing sources within Samsung confirmed the plans, but revealed nothing. “Nothing has been decided although the company is looking at options that can appeal to consumers”, he said.

Samsung is aware that after the S10, people may not like the longer names that will come with two-digit numbers, if we stick to the current system.

Whether this suggests that Samsung might adopt a similar strategy to the one Huawei introduced with the P20 is unknown. Instead of releasing a P11, Huawei opted for the P20, and continues with the P30. There could be a Galaxy S20, which is most likely, as its both the industry standard and something Samsung already uses it for its A-series and M-series phones. Or, there could be something completely different.