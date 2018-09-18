Samsung will launch its first triple camera smartphone this year

Samsung has started a new revolution. Some of the changes that are expected will introduce flagship smartphone features into mid-range smartphones, and we are starting to see them.

Leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) have revealed some very important information. We can see that this smartphone is going to have a triple lens camera in its main shooter. This would confirm the rumors that stated that Samsung would launch a device with four cameras this year since we also have a selfie camera on this new smartphone. The Galaxy A7 doesn’t show a fingerprint sensor, but we’re not getting one in the display. This device has a side mounted fingerprint sensor. It also includes an Exynos 7885 processor, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will probably be presented on October 11th so now we only need a launch date and official confirmation.