Samsung will launch its first triple camera smartphone this year

Samsung has started a new revolution. Some of the changes that are expected will introduce flagship smartphone features into mid-range smartphones, and we are starting to see them.

Leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) have revealed some very important information. We can see that this smartphone is going to have a triple lens camera in its main shooter. This would confirm the rumors that stated that Samsung would launch a device with four cameras this year since we also have a selfie camera on this new smartphone. The Galaxy A7 doesn’t show a fingerprint sensor, but we’re not getting one in the display. This device has a side mounted fingerprint sensor. It also includes an Exynos 7885 processor, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will probably be presented on October 11th so now we only need a launch date and official confirmation.

SamMobile
Android, Phones
exynos, News, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), triple camera
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.