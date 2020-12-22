Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy S21 series at the next UnPacked event. We were expecting it to be the company’s first event of 2021, but Samsung has other plans up its sleeves. It has sent out invites for an event named “First Look 2021″, which is all set to take place on January 6. The South Korean tech giant is expected to showcase new display technologies along with new products at the event.

The invite teases the launch of several new products. One of them could be the Galaxy Chromebook 2, which was leaked recently. We expect the device to launch on January 6 event as the previous-gen device was also unveiled in January. Samsung could also be showcasing a new lineup of its Smart TVs. The “First Look 2021” event is scheduled to take place just ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show that will start on January 11 and end on January 14.

Not just a range of TVs but more devices...

Samsung has not yet revealed anything about its upcoming event but it is likely to introduce its new range of MicroLED TVs, Mini-LED TVs and 4K and 8K models of its QLED TVs. The invitation poster shares outlines of several devices. Hence, Samsung is likely to announce more than just TVs at the event. It recently unveiled a 110-inch Micro-LED TV. It features a 4K display with almost zero bezels on all four sides. there are 5.1-channel speakers, and is powered by the company’s own Tizen operating system.

The Samsung First Look 2021 event will be live-streamed on the company’s website from 11 AM EST. We expect the company to reveal teasers for the products as we head towards the event. It will also be hosting another event, which is rumored to take place on January 14 to launch its Galaxy S21 lineup.