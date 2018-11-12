Samsung may launch its first foldable smartphone early next year
We have recently seen Samsung present its concept of a foldable smartphone during their last developers conference. It still seems like it has a long way to go before it reaches the market, or well that’s what we thought.
New reports from South Korea suggest that Samsung is getting things ready to launch its first foldable smartphone to the market within the first half of 2019. Well, to be more specific, it’s said that March could be when we see this new smartphone with an Infinity Flex display. The price for this device would be around $1,700 and it won’t include 5G, even though rumors say that it could arrive with the 5G version of the Galaxy S10.
