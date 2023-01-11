Samsung has confirmed that it will be holding its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, 2023. Here's what you can anticipate from the unveiling.

After weeks and months of speculation, Samsung has finally confirmed the date for its highly-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event. Scheduled to take place on February 1, 2023, this event is expected to showcase the latest and greatest products from the South Korean giant. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the launch invite and examine the clues it may hold about the products that Samsung could introduce at this event.

When is the "Share the Epic" Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event?

Samsung has officially announced that its first 2023 Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on February 1, 2023. Unlike last year's event, this one will take place in person. It will kick off at 10 AM PST (1 PM EST) and will be live-streamed on the Samsung website, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung's YouTube channel, allowing audiences to tune in from all around the world.

Almost time for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Samsung has not explicitly mentioned the name Galaxy S23 in its press release. However, they have announced that the event will introduce the next generation of the Galaxy S series, which is widely speculated to be the S23.

Samsung says with its new devices, it will be raising the bar and setting new standards for what’s epic. The new devices will be the "epitome of how we define the ultimate premium experience," says Samsung.

So what do we know about the Galaxy S23 series so far? While we have dedicated guides covering the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, here's a quick recap of everything we know so far.

The standard Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus are in for a design upgrade, with Samsung doing away with the contour-cut design. Instead, the base and the Plus model will feature discrete camera lenses protruding outwards, much like the design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

While the display will mostly remain the same — in terms of refresh rate and resolution — all the models are rumored to feature the new Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max under-display fingerprint sensor. This sensor is expected to be larger compared to the in-display fingerprint readers currently used by Samsung and should bring about an improved overall user experience.

According to recent reports, Samsung is rumored to be using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip exclusively for the upcoming S23 series, potentially dropping the usage of their own Exynos chipsets. This would mark the first time that Samsung releases a Galaxy S-series device with a Qualcomm chipset worldwide. In addition to the new chipset, the standard S23 model is rumored to come with a slightly larger battery when compared to the S22 model.

While the camera hardware, on the standard Galaxy S23 and the S23 Plus, is expected to remain same as the last year — which means we're getting a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, 10MP telephoto lens — the company has shared teasers indicating that the new devices will have improved abilities for capturing "stunning night photos", signaling potential software upgrades for the camera. And, oh, while we're on the topic of camera upgrades, let's take a look at the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the star of the event. While the design is expected to remain similar to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the S23 Ultra could be in for a massive camera upgrade. Rumors suggest that Samsung will ship the S23 Ultra with a new 200MP primary camera sensor, which should help in improving overall image quality and sharpness. Samsung says the "Megapixels will make you say wooow," in the latest teaser.

Samsung could also launch the Galaxy Book 3 series

In addition to the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung is rumored to introduce its new Galaxy Book 3 series at the February Unpacked event. While the teaser doesn't mention anything about the new laptop series, there is an option to "Reserve Galaxy Book" on the Samsung website, which indicates that the South Korean giant is ready to launch the series.

According to the leak from The Tech Outlook, Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series will contain three models: Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. This is the first time that Samsung will launch an Ultra-branded notebook.

While not much is known about the upcoming Galaxy Book 3 series, some leaks suggest that the new notebook series will be powered by Intel's latest 13th Gen CPUs, run on Windows 11 out of the box, feature AMOLED displays and support Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. There are also some rumors that all the three models will support Samsung's S Pen.

It is expected that Samsung will include some additional software features for the Galaxy Book lineup, to enhance the overall experience when used in conjunction with Galaxy smartphones and wireless earbuds. However, at this point, Samsung has not officially confirmed the launch of the Galaxy Book 3 series, and it's possible that the company could hold off on the announcement until MWC 2023.

What else to expect?

As of now, only the Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been rumored to be launching at the February Galaxy Unpacked event. As mentioned above, Samsung could push the announcement of the Galaxy Book 3 series to the later part of February and introduce them at MWC 2023, which kicks off on February 27, 2023.

However, no other devices in addition to the Galaxy S23 series and the Galaxy Book 3 series have been rumored or announced to be launching at the event. While it is uncertain what else Samsung has in store for us, there is a possibility of additional product unveilings from Samsung, including Galaxy Tab S9 series, and even new colors of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro.

