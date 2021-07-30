It seems that some Samsung fans still refuse to accept that we won’t get a new Samsung Galaxy Note device this year. The first time we received information about this rather sad decision was back in November 2020, but it was all just a rumor back then. Unfortunately, this information became official in March, when Samsung Electronics CEO Ding-Jin Ko said that the company was not going to launch a new Samsung Galaxy Note series smartphone this year. However, this doesn’t mean that we won’t get a new Galaxy Note in the future, and that’s exactly what several Samsung fans want, as they are now looking to get a new model to launch next year instead of a new Galaxy S model.

The first Samsung Galaxy Note model was launched back in October 2011, becoming one of Samsung’s most popular series and one that has a rather devoted and loyal fanbase, despite some issues here and there. Unfortunately, the ongoing and chip shortages have forced the company to make some complicated decisions, one of which involves putting the Galaxy Note series on hold, as in we’re not getting a new Galaxy Note in 2021. However, Samsung fans have started a petition that wants Samsung to launch a new Galaxy Note model in the first half of 2022.

“The Galaxy Note lineup of smartphones is loved by millions of fans around the world, and they were pretty disappointed when Samsung said it wouldn’t be launching a new Note flagship in 2021, partly because of the chip shortage that has gripped the industry.”

“So here’s an idea: If not 2021, how about a new Galaxy Note flagship sometime in the first half of 2022? Maybe Samsung could skip the Galaxy S22 lineup next year and give us a Note instead? Samsung could keep all of its flagship lineups alive by alternating between them, all while keeping all of its fans happy at the same time!”

This petition basically wants Samsung to skip the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 in favor of a new Samsung Galaxy Note device. Now, this doesn’t sound like a bad idea. Still, we also have to remember that the Galaxy Note series has already lost what made it unique, as we find stylus support on the Ultra variant of the Galaxy S21 series. It seems that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will also arrive with S Pen support. Whatever the case, it will be interesting to see what happens.

Source SamMobile