samsung galaxy tab s7 FE title image

Just a few days ago, a new Samsung tablet with the Fan Edition (FE) branding was listed on its website in Germany. Today, the company is officially announcing its latest tablet – the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. As the name makes it abundantly clear, it is a slightly watered-down version of the flagship Galaxy Tab S7 duo, but there is still plenty to like here.

Let’s start with the design. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers a premium all-metal build, uniformly thin bezels, and four colors to choose from. It comes equipped with AKG-tuned speakers, and as a neat surprise, Samsung will bundle the S Pen in the retail package. To make the most out of its computing accessories, you can pair it with Samsung DeX and a Book Cover Keyboard, but these are sold separately. 

Talking about the internal hardware, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers a 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, but there is no high refresh rate magic to be seen on this one. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC handles things inside, ticking in tandem with up to 6 gigs of RAM and 128GB of storage. Thankfully, there is scope for storage via a microSD card of up to 1TB capacity.

There’s an 8MP camera at the back, while video calling duties are handled by a 5MP snapper on the front. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes equipped with a 10,090mAh battery that supports 45W charging, but you’ll spend extra cash for a charger that can match the 45W output. Samsung has not revealed pricing and availability details for the US market, but the device has been listed at €649 (~ roughly $790) in the European market. 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications:

Display

12.4-inch
2560×1600 pixels (WQXGA) TFT

Dimensions 

185.0 x 284.8 x 6.3mm

Weight

608g

Software

Android 11

Rear Camera 

8MP 

Front Camera 

5MP 

Processor 

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

RAM 

4GB / 6GB 

Storage

64GB / 128GB
Scope for expansion via microSD card up to 1TB 

Battery

10,090mAh
Support for 45W fast charging

Connectivity 

5G, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.0

Audio

Dual Stereo Speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos

Colors

Mystic Black
Mystic Silver
Mystic Green
Mystic Pink
I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
