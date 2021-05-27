Just a few days ago, a new Samsung tablet with the Fan Edition (FE) branding was listed on its website in Germany. Today, the company is officially announcing its latest tablet – the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. As the name makes it abundantly clear, it is a slightly watered-down version of the flagship Galaxy Tab S7 duo, but there is still plenty to like here.

Let’s start with the design. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers a premium all-metal build, uniformly thin bezels, and four colors to choose from. It comes equipped with AKG-tuned speakers, and as a neat surprise, Samsung will bundle the S Pen in the retail package. To make the most out of its computing accessories, you can pair it with Samsung DeX and a Book Cover Keyboard, but these are sold separately.

Talking about the internal hardware, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers a 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, but there is no high refresh rate magic to be seen on this one. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC handles things inside, ticking in tandem with up to 6 gigs of RAM and 128GB of storage. Thankfully, there is scope for storage via a microSD card of up to 1TB capacity.

There’s an 8MP camera at the back, while video calling duties are handled by a 5MP snapper on the front. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes equipped with a 10,090mAh battery that supports 45W charging, but you’ll spend extra cash for a charger that can match the 45W output. Samsung has not revealed pricing and availability details for the US market, but the device has been listed at €649 (~ roughly $790) in the European market.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications:

Display 12.4-inch

2560×1600 pixels (WQXGA) TFT Dimensions 185.0 x 284.8 x 6.3mm Weight 608g Software Android 11 Rear Camera 8MP Front Camera 5MP Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G RAM 4GB / 6GB Storage 64GB / 128GB

Scope for expansion via microSD card up to 1TB Battery 10,090mAh

Support for 45W fast charging Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.0 Audio Dual Stereo Speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos Colors Mystic Black

Mystic Silver

Mystic Green

Mystic Pink