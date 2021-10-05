Back in mid-2021, Samsung and AMD announced that the next-generation Exynos processor, which will likely power the upcoming Galaxy S22 series, will feature a GPU from AMD. The GPU will be built on RDNA2 graphics technology from AMD, but, according to a new report, Samsung’s Exynos 2200 will also feature support for ray tracing — a thing that’s found in the latest gaming consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

Samsung accidentally announced the feature on Weibo, China’s equivalent of Facebook, however, it was deleted swiftly. It was spotted by popular leaker Ice universe which was later shared on Twitter. The picture from Samsung showcases the difference ray tracing makes.

Samsung Exynos clearly stated that Ray Tracing technology is about to be mounted in the new Exynos GPU. pic.twitter.com/xVnsRJqkEZ — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 4, 2021

For those of you who don’t know, ray tracing is a physically accurate simulation of how light bounces from different objects. Even though it sounds simple, the technology is difficult to implement on computing devices, especially on mobile devices such as smartphones. In addition to ray tracing, the GPU in the AMD-powered Samsung Exynos processor will also support Variable Rate Shading.

Exynos 2200 is turning out to be quite a competitor for Apple’s A-series chips. Reportedly, the chipset will be based on the 4nm node manufacturing process. It recently appeared on GeekBench showing that the chipset might feature a prime CPU core clocked at 2.59GHz, three high-performance CPU cores clocked at 2.5GHz, and four power-efficient CPU cores clocked at 1.73GHz.

Samsung’s partnership with AMD, and especially the push in the GPU department with ray tracing and variable refresh rate seems like a major push for the industry, even as a whole. It will not only push game developers to update their games with better graphics, but it could even result in some developers bringing high-end game titles to Android.

Via: GSMArena