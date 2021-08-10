Ahead of its Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company is widely expected to announce the new Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung unveiled a new chipset for the “next-generation of wearables” today. Dubbed Exynos W920, the chipset is the world’s first 5nm smartwatch processor with an integrated LTE modem and a dedicated core to handle Always-on-Display (AOD).

Along with the highly-anticipated Galaxy Flip 3 and Galaxy Fold 3, Samsung is also expected to debut the Galaxy Watch 4 at the Unpacked event tomorrow. The smartwatch will likely boast a 7-day battery life and would be the first watch to run Samsung’s One UI Watch OS. To power the graphics-intensive UI, support long battery life, and stay LTE connected, Samsung has announced its new Exynos W920 chipset for wearables which will likely power its Galaxy Watch 4.

With the Exynos W920, future wearables will be able to run applications with visually appealing user interfaces and more responsive user experiences while keeping you connected on the go with fast LTE.

The chipset supports qHD (960×540) display, thanks to the two ARM Cortex A55 cores and the Mali G68 GPU. Samsung says the new CPU is 20% better in handling day-to-day tasks while the GPU brings 10x better graphics performance. Samsung says the Exynos W920 “enables faster application launches and more interactive eye-catching 3D graphical user interface” on a small display.

Along with the high-performance CPU cores, the W920 also features a dedicated “low-power display” Cortex-M55 core for handling Always-on-Display (AOD). Rather than relying on the main CPU for handling AOD, unlike previous smartwatches that resulted in not-so-good battery life, the Exynos W920 activates the M-55 core for reduced display power consumption.

Exynos W920 “comes in the smallest package currently available in the market for wearables.” Along with the smaller node manufacturing process, it has the power management IC, LPDDR4 RAM, and eMMC storage all soldered in one System-in-Package (SiP). Thanks to this feat of engineering, the chipset has an embedded 4G LTE Cat.4 modem and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) L1 right there in one package. Having one SiP with all the component saves space and enables Samsung, and other smartwatch makers who use this chipset, to use the space for a bigger battery or other smartwatch sensors, such as an integrated blood glucose monitor.

Samsung is widely expected to announce its new Galaxy Watch 4 tomorrow. With the company announcing the new Exynos W920 chipset just a day ahead of the smartwatch’s announcement, we can expect the Watch 4 to feature the new chipset. What it means for the end-user experience? We’ll get to know tomorrow.