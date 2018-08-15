Samsung smartphones with Exynos Modem 5100 chips will be 5G-capable

Samsung is getting ready for the new 5G networks that are going to start working soon. Now, they have developed a new 5G Exynos Modem 5100 for smartphones with 10nm technology that is fully compatible with the most recent standard specification for 5G-NR.

The new Samsung Exynos Modem 5100 will allow smartphones to be used on 5G networks as well as legacy technologies that include 2G GSM/CDMA, 3G WCDMA, TD-SCDMA, HSPA and 4G LTE. This new modem has been tested in wireless environments using a 5G base station and a 5G prototype smartphone. It can provide a maximum downlink speed of up to 2-gigabits per second in 5G settings or 1.6Gbps in 4G networks. Samsung is going to start selling these this by the end of the year, which means that they will surely come in many of next year’s flagship phones. Unfortunately, the Samsung Galaxy S10 won’t be one of them, since it won’t be Samsung’s first 5G smartphone.