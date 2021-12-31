Samsung will unveil Exynos 2200 with AMD RDNA 2 graphics on January 11th

It's official. Samsung has announced that its upcoming flagship chipset, which will probably be called Exynos 2200 and power the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, will launch on January 11, 2022. The company shared a teaser on Twitter confirming that the chipset will come equipped with AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics technology. AMD RDNA 2 is the same architecture used in the graphics card of the newly launched PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X gaming consoles.

This is the first time we'll be seeing AMD's GPU in a Samsung chipset. Samsung and AMD have been working together on bringing the AMD graphics to the mobiles since 2019, and the Exynos 2200 is the first chipset to come with it. The teaser says, "the next Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2," confirming the chipset will come equipped with the new technology.

As the successor to Exynos 2100, the Exynos 2200 is expected to power the flagship smartphones of 2022, including Samsung's S22 series and the Z4 foldable smartphones as well. As for the CPU side of things, Exynos 2200 is expected to come with the same ARM v9 architecture as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen1 with one Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710, and four Cortex-A510.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer as Samsung is set to unveil the Exynos 2200 on January 11th, which is just a few weeks away from now. What are your expectations from the Exynos 2200? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: XDA Developers